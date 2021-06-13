CHARGES FILED AGAINST INDIANA WOMAN IN BLAIR COUNTY STALKING CASE

Two Indiana County residents are facing charges in Blair County in a stalking case that first came to light three months ago. The charges filed this week relate to an ongoing investigation that resulted in charges in March against 46-year-old Donald Byers of Hollidaysburg. He was accused of stalking 22-year-old Bailey Brendlinger of Indiana and a coworker, both co-workers at Norfolk Southern Railway. Police were alerted by the male victim, who was involved in a romantic relationship with Brendlinger, that a GPS tracking device had been attached to the underside of his vehicle. The device was traced to Byers, who is charged with two counts of stalking repeatedly, repeated anonymous harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.