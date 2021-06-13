Cancel
Health

Grey County asked to increase contribution to Markdale hospital build

By Denis Langlois
Lucknow Sentinel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey County is being asked to increase its $1-million contribution to the Markdale hospital project by 15 per cent. Centre Grey Health Services Foundation officials made the request Thursday, shortly after the county delivered on its original pledge – made in 2005 – during a virtual cheque presentation at a committee of the whole meeting.

www.lucknowsentinel.com
#Grey County#Together In Care#Markdale
