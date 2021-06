If there's one thing I would love, it's to have naturally long nails. Unfortunately, mine are brittle and short, and no amount of patience can make them grow more than a few centimeters past my fingers. So my routine has become to trim them regularly, sand them down with a nail file, rinse and repeat for the rest of my life. Then, you can imagine my pain when I realized that it might be that very rudimentary routine that is causing the most damage to my nail health. Emery nail files–the ones most commonly used that resemble a hard piece of sandpaper–can be too rough on our delicate nails, causing breakage and micro-tears that disrupt our manicures. The solution? Invest in a glass nail file.