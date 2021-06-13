Cancel
Romance – June 13

"The great advantage about telling the truth is that nobody ever believes it.". –Dorothy Sayers, creator of Lord Peter Wimsey, born on this date in 1893. Writing prompt: Write a scene in which your protagonist's truth-telling allows her/him to get away with the misdeed about which s/he is speaking.

6 Tips for Writing a Summer Romance Novel

Summer. Three whole months of bright sunsets and glittering water and endless possibility. Is there anything more magical? Here are 6 tips for capturing a tiny bit of that magic in the pages of your next summer romance novel. (Rachael Lippincott: On Coming Back to a Shelved Project) 6 Tips...
Why Anna Karenina Isn’t the Romance People Think It Is

There is a romance in Anna Karenina, a good one, a brilliant one even. But it's not Anna leaving boring Karenin for dashing Count Vronsky, it’s not their scandalous affair, their passionate love. The romance of this classic novel is a quieter, subtle romance, soft, gentle, and rooted in actual work, honesty, and forged understanding between two equals.
Romantic Nervous Vibes, In The Art Of Romance: Gene Summers

When it comes to love’s melodies, you have to ask yourself why anyone would get nervous. What is the root cause for nervousness; and especially, when it relates to romantic attraction? We have heard songs of nervousness, as coming of a woman’s point of view. Nevertheless, men get nervous, too!
Love’s Treasure: A Christian Romance Collection

Love may be the greatest gift, but only God’s love can transform these couples’ lives…. Fourteen of your favorite Christian romance authors offer an inspiring collection of contemporary and historical stories celebrating the greatest treasure of all, love. From new starts to second chances, broken dreams to renewed hope, treasure...
3 Golden Rules for Rekindling Romance

Many couples expect romance to just happen, but we have found that intentionality is the key to rekindling romance. In two places Scripture says, “Husbands, love your wives” (Ephesians 5:25; Colossians 3:19). It’s directed to husbands, but it is the right advice for wives too. As we mentioned earlier, what’s really inspiring is that in the original Greek wording, the meaning is closer to “keep on loving your wife,” or “keep on treasuring your wife.”
Get Loved Up With 5 of These Beautiful Romance Novels

As we slide into the colder months, warming up becomes the name of the game, and there’s no better way to spark that fire in your soul than sinking into a deliciously romantic novel. Here are 5 beautiful books that will restore your belief in love. Goodbye, Orchid by Carol...
Literary – June 21

"One has to have the courage of one's pessimism.". –Ian McEwan, born this date in 1948. Writing prompt: Write a scene in which your protagonist is confident of a bad outcome in his/her quest, and it turns out ten times worse than your protag expected.
A Willing Suspension of Disbelief

PG notes that the title of the OP may include a typo, substituting “Belief” for “Disbelief”. That said, “A Willing Suspension of Belief” is an interesting concept to consider, but perhaps, the whole thing is too subtle for PG to understand. From Daily Writing Tips:. The origin of this expression...
Lena Dunham confirms romance with Luis Felber

Lena Dunham has confirmed she is dating Luis Felber. It was recently reported that the 35-year-old actress is romancing the Peruvian-English singer - who is known professionally as Attawalpa - after meeting him a few months ago in London. And now the 'Girls' creator has paid a touching tribute to...
appleby’s “Enough” Puts Romance on the Wide Screen

The first sound you hear on “Enough”—a choir of chants, screams, and whistles guided underneath by piano—feels brimming with joy, but appleby’s entrance reveals another story. His voice tender as an open palm, the Los Angeles-via-Chicago artist contemplates romance with the desperate intimacy of a soap-opera-episode climax. “Show me you’re in love / Tell me I’m enough,” he croons, the syntax and insecurity are seemingly torn out of Meredith Grey’s “Pick me. Choose me. Love me.” monologue. For a while, finger snaps and piano become appleby’s only companions afterward, but the song doesn’t become locked into staid balladry. The celebration around him returns with shakers and clatters, fuller than ever before, buzzing synths crescendoing into a wide smile.
Book of the Week: ‘Romance in Marseille’ a Classic by Claude McKay

By Tigner | June 14, 2021 – (Source: www.rollingout.com) – Buried in the archive for almost ninety years, Claude McKay’s Romance in Marseille traces the adventures of a rowdy troupe of dockworkers, prostitutes, and political organizers–collectively straight and queer, disabled and able-bodied, African, European, Caribbean, and American. Set largely in the culture-blending Vieux Port of Marseille at the height of the Jazz Age, the novel takes flight along with Lafala, an acutely disabled but abruptly wealthy West African sailor. While stowing away on a transatlantic freighter, Lafala is discovered and locked in a frigid closet. Badly frostbitten by the time the boat docks, the once-nimble dancer loses both of his lower legs, emerging from life-saving surgery as what he terms “an amputated man.” Thanks to an improbably successful lawsuit against the shipping line, however, Lafala scores big in the litigious United States. Feeling flush after his legal payout, Lafala doubles back to Marseille and resumes his trans-African affair with Aslima, a Moroccan courtesan. With its scenes of black bodies fighting for pleasure and liberty even when stolen, shipped, and sold for parts, McKay’s novel explores the heritage of slavery amid an unforgiving modern economy. This first-ever edition of Romance in Marseille includes an introduction by McKay scholars Gary Edward Holcomb and William J. Maxwell that places the novel within both the “stowaway era” of black cultural politics and McKay’s challenging career as a star and skeptic of the Harlem Renaissance.
Critic says Luca is an allegory of a childhood LGBT romance

We face a very specific second within the historical past of cinema. For the primary time, there are numerous voices always creating content material, increasing the probabilities of inclusion. After all, there are nonetheless many obstacles, misunderstandings and slips within the course of, as not everybody accepts it naturally, others always complain that such inclusion is not good or that it feels pressured, and nonetheless others criticize that it is not but so. evident. Animated movies are those that trigger essentially the most division among the many public, as many individuals nonetheless understand the neighborhood Lgbt as “an grownup matter that shouldn’t be taught to kids”, and others see it as a a lot wanted discuss from childhood.
5+ Best Chinese Romance Anime To Watch

Chinese Romance Anime-The romance genre is one of the most famous when we talk about anime. However, Chinese anime or donghua revolves around action and cultivation components. The genre romance is not widely present in Chinese anime still there are some Chinese Romance anime that can be watched by donghua fans. These are sometimes mixed with other genres such as action, Sci-Fi, and comedy.
Neighbours Spoilers: Harlow And Jesse Romance

Neighbours spoilers and updates reveal there’s a new romance on Ramsay Street – but all is not as it seems!. Harlow (Jemma Donovan) has had a tough time of it lately, especially when it comes to love. Not long after her breakup from Hendrix (Benny Turland) on Neighbours, Harlow turned to Brent (Texas Watterson). Her grandfather Paul (Stefan Dennis) wasn’t pleased, but she defied him, and they dated anyway. But with Brent now in the army, their relationship is now long distance.
Casey McQuiston Brings Romance to the Q Train

In 2019, Casey McQuiston burst onto the literary scene with Red, White, and Royal Blue, a delightful bonbon that imagines a hot and funny romance between a British prince and the son of the U.S. president. Her latest high-concept confection is grittier but no less sweet and sexy, and this time the obstacles to a happily-ever-after are even more daunting than politics and the fierce British press. At the beginning of One Last Stop (St. Martin’s Griffin, June 1), 23-year-old August has just moved to Brooklyn; she’s found an apartment with a gang of quirky roommates and a waitressing job at Pancake Billy’s House of Pancakes. Then she collides with a cute woman in a black leather jacket on the subway, and soon she and Jane are talking and flirting every time she gets on the train. But why is Jane always there, no matter when or where August boards? It turns out that Jane has been caught on the Q train since the 1970s, never getting older and never going anywhere. Can August and her friends figure out what happened and help Jane get off the train? The book brings Brooklyn vividly to life, though McQuiston wrote most of it while living in Colorado. Visiting New York to do research convinced her she was meant to be a New Yorker, and she moved just before the lockdown began last year. I spoke to her by Zoom from her new apartment in Queens; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.