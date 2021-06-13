Romance – June 13

In 2019, Casey McQuiston burst onto the literary scene with Red, White, and Royal Blue, a delightful bonbon that imagines a hot and funny romance between a British prince and the son of the U.S. president. Her latest high-concept confection is grittier but no less sweet and sexy, and this time the obstacles to a happily-ever-after are even more daunting than politics and the fierce British press. At the beginning of One Last Stop (St. Martin’s Griffin, June 1), 23-year-old August has just moved to Brooklyn; she’s found an apartment with a gang of quirky roommates and a waitressing job at Pancake Billy’s House of Pancakes. Then she collides with a cute woman in a black leather jacket on the subway, and soon she and Jane are talking and flirting every time she gets on the train. But why is Jane always there, no matter when or where August boards? It turns out that Jane has been caught on the Q train since the 1970s, never getting older and never going anywhere. Can August and her friends figure out what happened and help Jane get off the train? The book brings Brooklyn vividly to life, though McQuiston wrote most of it while living in Colorado. Visiting New York to do research convinced her she was meant to be a New Yorker, and she moved just before the lockdown began last year. I spoke to her by Zoom from her new apartment in Queens; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.