MLB

Reds turn to rookie Tony Santillan in finale vs. Rockies

denversun.com
 9 days ago

The Reds are looking to head out on their nine-game road trip with momentum, while the Colorado Rockies are just looking to stop the bleeding when the two teams meet Sunday in the finale of a three-weekend series in Cincinnati. The Reds are turning to 24-year-old Tony Santillan, who will...

MLBredlegnation.com

Reds Notebook: Jesse Winker, Joey Votto, and the bullpen

On Friday night we saw what had to be the best defensive play that Jesse Winker has ever made. The left fielder ranged back to the warning track before leaping at the wall and taking a home run away from Eric Hosmer. Watching it live, the immediate reaction from Winker...
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 6, Rockies 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’ first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies Series Preview

After a rough road-trip, the Miami Marlins return home to loanDepot Park for two series’ that are arguably a must-win. Plain and simple, the Miami Marlins did not have a good road-trip. Dropping eight of nine games, the Fish now find themselves at 25-34, and 7.5 GB of first in the NL East. Next up for Miami is yet another struggling opponent, the Colorado Rockies.
MLBredlegnation.com

Is Tony Santillan the next option the Reds should consider?

Each Tuesday we look at the Cincinnati Reds farm system as they get set to begin a new week against a new opponent. With Monday off in the minor leagues this year for the organization that gives us Tuesday as a fresh starting point to both look back from and look forward on.
MLBBrush News Tribune

Will Rockies’ “road to ruin” continue in Miami vs. Marlins?

On May 23, 2019, the Washington Nationals were 19-31. In October, they swept St. Louis in the National League Championship Series before beating Houston in seven games to win the World Series. “Often, bumpy roads lead to beautiful places,” manager Dave Martinez said. The Rockies sure hope the Nats’ philosopher/manager...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Archie Bradley and Raisel Iglesias wouldn’t have helped the bullpen

Looking at some of the moves the Cincinnati Reds front office made this offseason, it’s easy to be critical. But, don’t pretend that having Raisel Iglesias and Archie Bradley in the bullpen would have helped. In no way am I suggesting that Cincinnati’s front office made the correct call in not addressing the bullpen, but those two relievers are not the answer.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup with Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Reds Sunday. The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds complete three-game sweep of Rockies

Eugenio Suarez blasted a tie-breaking two-run homer while rookie Tony Santillan and five relievers combined to strand 12 runners as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to complete a three-game weekend series sweep. The win lifted the Reds over .500 at 32-31 for the first time since April...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will battle the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Rockies were beaten in the overall game series against the Miami Marlins and they were able to win one of the three meetings. Last Thursday, the team ended with an ugly score of 4-11. Colorado managed to get 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by Brendan Rodgers in the 7th inning. The final point was earned by Raimel Tapia in the 8th. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 25-38 record.
MLBsemoball.com

Rookie Gutierrez wins again as Reds beat Brewers 7-3

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Vladimir Gutierrez settled down nicely after a tough start. A conversation with a teammate helped. Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee's five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday night. Gutierrez (2-1)...
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Rookie right-hander shines as Reds top Brewers

Vladimir Gutierrez pitches seven strong innings to lead Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds, purely by accident, have found themselves not a diamond in the rough, but a polished gem. Only because Jeff Hoffman was injured and placed on the injured list was Vladmir Gutierrez called up from Class AAA Louisville. And...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies hope to fix road woes in series at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will look to get back on track during their six-game homestand, while the visiting Colorado Rockies are still searching for their first road series win of the season as the two teams meet in a three-game weekend series. The opener will mark the second game back for...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockies vs. Marlins prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Miami Marlins will host the Colorado Rockies for the third and final time of this series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Rockies-Marlins prediction and pick. We have a rubber match on our hands as these two clubs have split the first two games...
MLBbettingpros.com

Trends point to the over in the Rockies-Reds series opener

The over is 7-2-1 in the last ten meetings between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. In addition, the over is 3-0-1 in their previous four meetings overall. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.32 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA over his last three starts. While all those games have come on the road, Mahle will be eager to use this momentum to get his struggles at home situated. He has a 7.23 through four home starts and has allowed 13 earned runs over his last seven innings at the Great American Ball Park. Those poor outings came against first-place teams (Cubs and Giants), while the Rockies are anything but a great team. Their 5-24 road record is well-documented, and they have an MLB-worst .201 team batting average and .567 OPS through their first 29 road games. Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland, who is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts this year. Freeland’s ERA is inflated by a poor last start at home against Oakland, in which he was tagged for five runs in five innings. However, he has pitched to a much more respectable 4.50 ERA in his two road starts. He continues to build his arm strength and pitch count, and it should not be long until we see Freeland become as dependable as he was for the team last year when he led the majors with 13 starts.
MLBWKRC

Santillan to make MLB debut, start for Reds against Rockies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds may have unearthed a gem in rookie Vladimir Gutierrez and now a second pitcher will start and make his major league debut for the team. Manager David Bell on Friday announced Tony Santillan will start Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The 24-year-old was...
MLBdallassun.com

'Frustrated' Padres turn to Yu Darvish against Rockies

When Jon Gray walked off the mound on June 4, the Colorado Rockies feared the worst for their right-hander. Gray has pitched well this season and a tight forearm oftentimes is a precursor to Tommy John surgery. Gray's injury wasn't as severe as first feared and he should be back...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tony Santillan

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Colorado Rockies—having been thoroughly flummoxed by their opponent—look to avoid yet another sweep on the road. The Cincinnati Reds have dominated the Rockies in the first two games of the series with 10 or more runs in each game. After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Rockies desperately need a strong outing from their starting pitcher. Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez both struggled mightily against the Redlegs. It also couldn’t hurt to see some kind of development on solving the team’s abysmal offensive road woes, as the Rockies still look fundamentally broken at the plate when not at Coors Field.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Routed by Reds

Marquez (4-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and two walks over five-plus innings as the Rockies were downed 10-3 by the Reds. He struck out five. Ten of the 12 hits off Marquez were singles as the Reds peppered the Rockies into...
MLBredlegnation.com

What to expect from Tony Santillan in his Reds debut on Sunday

Tony Santillan will be taking the mound on Sunday for the Cincinnati Reds. The 2015 2nd round draft pick will be making his Major League debut against the Colorado Rockies as he steps into the rotation to fill the spot vacated by right-handed starter Sonny Gray as he recovers from a right groin strain.