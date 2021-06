After four straight losses, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track again when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta dropped the series opener Friday 4-3 and then fell again Saturday 4-2. They are now four games under .500 at 29-33 on the season and six games back in the NL East. Drew Smyly will be on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will counter with Pablo Lopez.