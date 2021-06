Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Jun 13, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Rishabh Dubey, a young author hailing from the historic city of Lucknow, India, has narrated a fantastical take on the Indian Epic of Ramayana in his own science fiction variant entitled DEV. Ramayana is one of the oldest pieces of literature in the world. It is a story celebrated for thousands of years, specifically in the Indian sub-continent. Many believe it to be true, whereas many terms it incredible and mythological. With the persistence of fiction as a prominent genre in the 21st century, Dubey took to animating a few events from the story with an alternative science fiction outlook. The idea was to deliver a fresh perspective that people are more accustomed to, so as to re-ignite the urge to find heroes in the stories of the old just as one finds heroes in the stories of today.