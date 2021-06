Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Bread has long been a foundational part of the human diet, but a revolt against it has been brewing for years—and seems to be leaving an increasing number of athletes wondering where to spread their peanut butter and jam. Today, many health gurus and influencers regard bread as a dietary nemesis—the cause of bigger waistlines, poor health, and dwindling athletic performances. But despite all of the anti-carb rhetoric out there, when you dig through the research it’s pretty clear that for most people bread can be part of a healthy diet—especially when you are torching a bunch of calories and can put their carbs to better use. Certain slices will offer you the opportunity to fill up with extra fiber and vital nutrients.