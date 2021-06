Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel had posted photographs of them receiving haircuts on social media.© Instagram. The Chilean football federation admitted on Sunday that it had broken the rules of the Copa America health bubble by bringing a local hairdresser to its Brazilian hotel. Ahead of Chile’s 1-0 win over Bolivia in Cuiaba on Friday, senior players Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel posted photos on social media of them receiving haircuts from a local barber, apparently in their bedrooms. hotel. The Chilean federation indicated in a statement published on social networks that it “recognizes the rupture of the health bubble by the delegation with the unauthorized entry of a hairdresser who, although tested negative (for Covid-19), shouldn’t have been in contact with the players. “