Inflation warnings presume the Covid crisis is over … sadly it isn’t

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain is on the verge of a historic moment. More than a year since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the endpoint for all social restrictions is within touching distance as spring slips into summer. An announcement is expected from Boris Johnson on Monday. Delay rather than a reopening on 21 June...

The Bank of England is under pressure to show that it can control inflation

Economists said that the Bank of England will need to show its plan to control inflation at this week’s monetary policy meeting, after the central bank failed to predict the strength of the rebound in prices and economic growth this year. Following last week mobile Since the Fed’s forecasts indicate...
Reuters

UK names U.S. economist Catherine Mann to Bank of England's MPC

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s finance ministry named Catherine Mann, until recently the global chief economist at Citibank, to be the newest member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee as the central bank navigates its way past the COVID pandemic. Mann’s three-year stint on the nine-member panel - which sets...
Government borrowing eases in May

Government borrowing fell in May compared with the same month last year, with the economy in recovery mode after lockdown measures eased. Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £24.3bn, official figures show, which was £19.4bn lower than May last year. However, the figure was the...
Britain says will ‘assertively’ reform financial rules

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will reform its financial markets “assertively” to attract trailblazing companies from across the world, though it won’t diverge from European Union standards just for the sake of it, the UK’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday. While the UK’s full departure from the EU last December has...
Will above target inflation prompt the BoE to act?

The BoE comes under the spotlight amid the ongoing excitement following the Fed’s hawkish shift and change to it’s dot plot. The BoE is not expected to adjust its policy, keeping interest rates at the record low level of 0.1%. However, policy makers look to stay divided over the £875 billion bond buying programme as data improves and inflation tops the BoE’s 2% target level.
Confidence among UK employers hits five-year high – REC

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers are their most confident about the economy in almost five years, helped by the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, a survey showed on Wednesday, but the lack of staff to fill jobs is a growing problem. The Recruitment & Employment Confederation’s measure of business confidence surged...
Bank of England set to stay split on QE after inflation jump

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s top central bank officials look set to remain divided this week over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, after inflation hit its highest in nearly two years. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane was alone in...
India’s hidden Covid crisis

India’s second wave of Covid-19 has been brutal on its people. During the first wave, images emerged of a mass exodus from the major cities with countless people walking – sometimes more than 700 kilometres – back to their villages, many not surviving the journey. Now it is happening again. The pandemic has also seen increased mortality rates, loss of livelihoods and growing malnutrition. While some studies have shown the effect of the pandemic on food security in terms of food shortages, rations and government public distribution schemes, not many have looked at the effect it has had on the producers and production of food. The many quarantine regulations, social distancing rules, lockdowns and border controls have disrupted the supply chain of food and made food security a question mark for many, especially the poor.
Powell Holds Firm to Fed’s Inflation Stance in House Covid-19 Update

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, due to testify before a congressional panel Tuesday morning about the central bank’s pandemic response, will tout an economy that has quickly improved and spurred hot inflation but one that requires continued monetary policy support. Since the last time the periodic review was held before...
UK inflation could soar above 4% this year, thinktank warns

The government should prepare for a jump in inflation this year that will eat into household living standards and force more low-income families into poverty, according to the Resolution Foundation. Inflation is on course to rise above 4% in the next few months as the economy opens up and consumers...
How will the Bank of England react to the return of inflation?

How will the Bank of England react to the return of inflation?. UK inflation has climbed above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target for the first time in nearly two years following a bigger-than-expected jump last month. Investors are wondering if policymakers will react this week by echoing the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift.
Economics class: UK inflation jumps to 2.1% and tops Bank of England target

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:. ‘The price of consumer goods rose 2.1% in the year to May.’ Does Andrew Bailey, Bank of England...
Clothing banks warn of families in crisis as demand soars

“I’ve been trying to make my baby daughter’s vests bigger by stretching them while wet,” Carly Smith, a 26-year-old single mother of three, explains. “I can’t afford new clothes, so she’s just been wearing a nappy in the pram.” Her 11-year-old son had to return to school in home clothes, having grown out of his uniform, and is now wearing his grandfather’s T-shirts. “I’ll be honest, it’s embarrassing,” she says.
Yellen confident rising inflation won't be 'permanent'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to assure lawmakers Wednesday that historically high inflation would cool off as the U.S. economy continues to rebound from COVID-19. Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said that while she was keeping a close eye on rising inflation, she doesn’t “anticipate that it will be permanent.”