Casa La Blanca is a luxurious modern home located in Colima, Mexico. With over 3,500 square feet of luxurious living spaces, Di Frenna Arquitectos‘ design does plenty of things right. Most notable is the strong connection to the landscape outside as you will notice immediately. This home does it wonderfully but that is nothing new for this studio’s designs as you can see from our showcase of their Keita House and Water House projects.