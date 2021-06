It’s your first semester at Fredonia, and you don’t know what people do for fun in vineyard country. If you’re on campus without personal transportation, no need to let boredom creep in. As the semester is rolling, events get going and you’ll be able to find too many things to do: all you have to do is check the posters on the designated boards in residence halls and academic buildings. Everything from drag shows to movie nights to video game clubs to writing clubs to student-run musicals and plays will be posted.