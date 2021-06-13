Rain chances decreasing, the heat is on

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few storms remain on radar this evening, but activity will continue to dwindle as we head into our overnight hours. However, we’ll do it all over again tomorrow! Monday will be very similar to today with isolated storms. Most will stay dry, but for those who do see storms, they could receive more than their fair share. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are all possible in any storms that develop. No need to cancel outdoor plans, but as always, check radar before heading out, keep an umbrella nearby, and have an indoor back-up plan. When thunder roars, go indoors!