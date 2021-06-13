Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

THE MOM STOP: For parents, choosing a child's name can bring joy or scorn

Tuscaloosa News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen parents announce the name of their newborns, it’s often met with celebration — or sometimes, unfortunately, scorn. But for all parents, what to name their offspring is a deeply personal choice. Sometimes the names are taken from family members — which is what I did with my three children, taking names from all both sides of the family.

www.tuscaloosanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doria Ragland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Royal Family#Scorn#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Royals
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipskcbi.org

An Encouragement For Parents Of A Prodigal Child

Maybe you have child or grandchild who has walked away. Walked away from God, walked away from you, maybe both. It’s heartbreaking. I know this feeling well because I’m experiencing it. Here’s what I have learned: I don’t have answers, but I understand that God understands. He hears my cries...
Society1005freshradio.ca

'Be proud, be happy': How parents can support a child coming out

Fathers and educators Bj Barone and Frankie Nelson detail their experience of coming out and share tips for parents to have supportive conversations about embracing identity. While each individual’s coming-out experience will vary, it’s important for parents of LGBTQ2 children to offer their love and support. Fathers and educators BJ...
Family Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Parent Frustration on Raising a Child

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day and Father's Day, we see happy pictures all over social media. At times, the contrast is so stark!. There are moms and dads deep in the trenches, where they are increasingly frustrated and are in need of a break... from the anger, the patience it needs to be a parent, the frustration of falling short of our own expectations, and the eventual resentment towards the very children we are thanking for having promoted us from mere man and woman to dad and mom.
Lifestylenewyorkfamily.com

A Mom’s Wish for Her Child’s Camp Experience

When my first daughter was born eight years ago, like many moms, I started picturing all the milestones she would reach in her life. While some moms dream of their child’s first day of preschool or their wedding day, the most anticipated milestone for me has been the day she would go off to overnight camp for the first time and find her summer home.
Orange, CTNew Haven Register

How traveling birthday balloons in Orange bring 'joy into people's hearts'

ORANGE — Who would have thought a $7.99 gold mylar “happy birthday” balloon could bring much joy and togetherness to an entire community?. Well, it has indeed happened in Orange, where a traveling birthday balloon passed through more than 50 families since January, has lifted spirits during the isolating pandemic and now is considered the premier decoration to have at a birthday.
Religionthejournal-news.net

SMALL SNIPPETS • Thank You For Always Choosing Joy

There are times that I feel as if we are opposite sides of the same coin. God required you to live every moment in the knowing that the day would come when you are forced to live without your child, and me to live within the ever-present knowing that the day will come when I am forced to leave and my child will live on without me, and the absolute terror that abides within those realities.
Family Relationshipsbreakpoint.org

Culture Needs Moms and Dads, Not Parents

Dr. Anthony Bradley of the King’s College has long been a champion of the importance of fathers, not only to children, but also to society as a whole. Responding recently to a truly horrific story of a child murder last year, Bradley recently tweeted, “As I track male teen murderers this summer, one variable stands out: dad deprivation. Dad-deprived boys put us all at risk. I don’t understand why nonprofits, churches, and social justice organizations don’t focus on reaching unmarried fathers. Fathers are crime prevention.”
Family RelationshipsMedicalXpress

A father's parenting style could be predicted in advance of his child's birth

When a baby cries, how do you figure out what they want? Without the ability to use words to communicate, we must rely on our "mentalizing" skills—our imaginative ability to intuit what someone else is feeling and what they need in response. When we mentalize, our brain lights up in regions associated with "theory of mind," areas believed to be connected with the ability to understand and empathize with another.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate Girl with a Special Appearance, She Teaches Them a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Blanca was born with albinism and instantly attracted attention everywhere she went. After a year of being bullied in school, she taught the mean girls a lesson. When a young married couple decided to have a child, they prayed that their offspring would not have a disorder that would impact their mobility. Although their prayers were granted, the pair’s child was born with a genetic condition, albinism. They named her Blanca.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
30Seconds

Parenting in the Social Media Age: Let's Be Kinder to Each Other & Stop Parent Shaming

Most parents may have done it: thoughtfully reviewed several photos before posting the one that doesn't have a messy house in the background, or where the car seat buckles are perfect or where only nicely-staged, homemade food is in front of their kids. Because if you post a photo that doesn't meet that criteria? Welcome to parenting in the social media age, where people co-parent with you from behind their computer screens.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Press

Duchess of Sussex says The Bench is a 'love story'

The Duchess of Sussex thinks 'The Bench' is a "love story". The 39-year-old royal - who has Archie, two, and two-week-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry - recently released her new picture book for children, and Meghan thinks that although it's a personal story, the themes are still universal.
Family Relationshipsava360.com

GRANDMA'S LIFE AND HACKS || Awesome PARENTING TIPS from moms and grandmas

Awesome life hacks from moms and grandmas. Grandma always knows what’s best for you, right? Today we want to share some fun hacks and relatable moments with you dedicated to grandmas and moms. It’s always interesting to see how grandparents react to new trends, so start watching this video to see how a grandmother reacted to a POP IT toy :) I’m sure you’ll love it! How many times have you asked your mom to give you some money, and she was not willing to do it???? But grandma... she’s always ready to support you anytime! She will never let you stay hungry, sad, penniless, and she really likes taking care of you! Even if you’re in your 30s ☺️ Let’s also see some fun pregnancy moments. Maybe you can relate to some of them. For me, it’s eating every freaking thing in the kitchen sometimes, even though I’m not pregnant???? Pregnant women and moms have many difficulties that we have no idea about or just don’t pay attention to. So let’s be more patient with them. Our moms and grandmas care about us, but in different ways❤️