At women’s prison, rape and brutality as Murphy dawdles | Moran

By Tom Moran
 9 days ago
The guards gathered just before midnight on Jan. 11, strapped on their riot gear, and made sure their body cameras were pointed away from the crimes they were about to commit. In one cell, a woman was dragged out to be strip-searched, with the male guards joining in, breaking every rule. “Why is a man ripping my clothes off?” she screamed. A gang of seven guards kicked her, punched her, and twisted her arm, she told investigators, all while she was handcuffed and carefully hidden from camera view. One officer grabbed her breast, and digitally raped her, she says.

