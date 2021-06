Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested two juveniles overnight for stealing a vehicle in north Shreveport, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 5000 block of Town North Drive where the owner of a 2012 GMC Sierra reported his vehicle had just been stolen. Deputies spotted the vehicle on LA Hwy. 538 and initiated a pursuit which ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle pulled into the Royal Inn motel on North Market Street. The driver, age 15, ran to a room at the motel and his passenger, age 14, stayed in the vehicle. Both were taken into custody by Cpl. Keith Morgan and Senior Deputy Matthew Frizzell.