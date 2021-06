Warm weather and sunny skies are beckoning us back outdoors. Is your charcoal grill ready? Whether you have a backyard, balcony, or just a prime spot in the park, charcoal grills are an affordable and portable way to impart flavorful notes of smoky goodness to smash burgers and summer squash. Luckily, modern charcoal grills are also easier to use than ever before, thanks to convenient features like no-mess ash clean up and temperature control venting. Navigating these options can be overwhelming, so we consulted barbecue and grilling pros to find the best grills for every situation. Whether you’re a total grilling novice or seasoned barbecue enthusiast in need of a new model, one of these seven charcoal grills will be perfect for you.