New Orleans, LA

TV host Guy Fieri surprises New Orleans native with $25,000 scholarship

By Jesse Brooks
WLOX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of Flavortown gave the gift of a lifetime to one New Orleans native tonight. Food television personality Guy Fieri surprised Jamie Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross, tonight with a $25,000 dollar scholarship on the show “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot”. Warrick was featured on a segment called the “Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant”. Watch Fieri tell Warrick about her prize in the video below!

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Education
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
New Orleans, LA
Guy Fieri
