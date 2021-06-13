Former BMW Designer Names His 3 Favorite BMW Designs
What are the most beautiful BMWs of all time? According to legendary car designer Frank Stephenson, there are three examples of a perfect BMW. The design needs to encapsulate a brand’s philosophy and excite viewers while staying on brand. Stephenson’s three favorite BWM designs define what a BMW is while still having an impact on new models. After much consideration Stephenson choose examples from across BMW’s long history to pinpoint the essence of a perfect BMW design.www.motor1.com