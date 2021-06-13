Former BMW Designer Names His 3 Favorite BMW Designs

The 2023 LMDh class is shaping up to be a big one, with BMW getting back in on the action with its own racer, but only in the USA. It looks like the FIA might have cracked it with its LMDh class, with another big-budget manufacturer announcing its intention to compete in the top-level of endurance racing. This time it’s BMW’s M division, which confirmed it’ll be ready to race from 2023, but only in the American IMSA series, rather than the global circuit. This adds yet one more team to the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) roster, joining Audi, Porsche and Acura, but it won’t sit alongside the LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) entries from Peugeot, Ferrari, Toyota and Alpine in European races.