Live Updates: FSU official visits conclude; Sunday Visitors & Camp

By Chris Nee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Official visits to Florida State are set to conclude for five prospects on Sunday - Winter Park (Fla.) four-star running back Terrance Gibbs, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah, Miami (Fla.) Central three-star offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan three-star linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and Mountain View (Calif.) College of San Mateo J.C. three-star tight end Anthony Landphere. Noles247.com will have updates as those visits conclude.

