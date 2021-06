Livid Raab slams EU leaders over ‘ignorant’ N Eire feedback | Politics | Information. International Secretary Dominic Raab launched a scathing rant at European Union leaders following “ignorant” feedback made by them about Northern Eire. He mentioned stories of leaders suggesting Northern Eire is “not a part of the UK” was “not solely offensive” however causes “nice concern”. He slammed the bloc leaders for daring to query the UK’s nationwide make-up while the British would by no means query areas in Spain such “Catalonia” or “the Flemish a part of Belgium” as he demanded “a little bit of respect right here!” earlier than boiling over in rage at his counterparts.