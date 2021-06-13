Cancel
Pitmaster from D-FW to cook for chef-lebrities on Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’

By Sarah Blaskovich
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Food Network’s fiery shows of the summer, BBQ Brawl, premieres June 14, featuring North Texas pitmaster Brendan Lamb. Lamb is the owner of Smiley’s Craft Barbecue, which opened in 2018 in Roanoke. He is one of two Texans among the 12 contestants on the show: There’s also Ara Malekian, former executive chef for Wolfgang Puck and current pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, west of Houston. (In a list of the top 25 new barbecue joints by Texas Monthly in 2019, writer Daniel Vaughn called Malekian “the Indiana Jones of Texas barbecue” — and we’re intrigued to see him in action on BBQ Brawl.)

