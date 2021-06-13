Cancel
AWS Decoupling: The Big Comparison

How to choose a decoupling service that suits your use case? In this article we’ll take you though some comparisons between AWS services – Kinesis vs SNS vs SQS – that allow you to decouple sending and receiving data. We’ll show you examples using Python to help you choose a decoupling service that suits your use case.

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

