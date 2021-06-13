Raleigh native ‘didn’t see this coming,’ leads PGA event in SC as final round begins
In the midst of a forgettable season on the PGA Tour, Chesson Hadley charged from obscurity into the lead at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Hadley, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina who played college golf at Georgia Tech, seized the second-round lead Friday and sizzled over the back nine Saturday to establish a four-stroke lead. Lightning halted play with Hadley and Dustin Johnson on the final hole.www.newsobserver.com