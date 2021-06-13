Cancel
Buying Cars

2020 Black Currant Metallic Buick Encore GX

militarynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Currant Metallic 2020 Buick Encore GX Select FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo30/32 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try.

www.militarynews.com
#Buick Encore Gx#Encore#Rebates#Southern Auto Group#Lifetime Parts Guarantee#Lifetime Engine Guarantee
Buying Cars
Carsgmauthority.com

2015 Buick Encore Is Likely To Need Head Gasket Replacement

Consumer Reports recently identified the 2015 Buick Encore crossover as one model that is likely to require a head gasket replacement at some point during its lifecycle. The non-profit consumer organization recently published a list of older vehicles produced in the last decade that were prone to head gasket failure. The list is based on data collected from the annual Consumer Reports Annual Auto Survey, and includes nine individual models, including the 2015 Buick Encore crossover. A few other GM vehicles listed include the 2011 Buick Lucerne and 2011 Chevy Cruze.
2019 Agate Black Metallic Ford F-150

Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Buick Encore Discount Cuts Price By 16 Percent In June 2021

During June 2021, the Tri-Shield brand is cutting the price of 2021 Encore models by 16 percent, while a base purchase allowance of $3,350 is also available. A combined Buick Encore discount is also available, and includes interest-free financing plus a $500 cash allowance. Notably, to qualify for most of the aforementioned, nationwide offers, buyers must be current eligible Buick or GMC owners or lessees.
2019 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota Highlander

Buying CarsMySanAntonio

Buick Envision compact crossover restyled for 2021, starts at $31,800

Buick’s Envision compact crossover utility vehicle arrived for 2018, and has since become one of the brand’s best-selling models. For 2021, the Envision moves into its second generation with a complete makeover. Trim levels begin with the Preferred model ($31,800 plus $1,195 freight), followed by the Essence ($35,800) and the...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Loses These Three Colors

The 2022 Buick Enclave will no longer be available to order in three of the exterior colors that were offered previously. The following three available exterior colors will not be offered on the 2022 Buick Enclave (relevant RPO codes listed in parentheses):. Satin Steel Metallic (RPO G9K) Dark Slate Metallic...
2015 Tuxedo Black Metallic Lincoln MKC

Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore To Start At $25,795

The 2022 Buick Encore has been priced from $25,795, GM Authority can confirm. As we reported previously, the 2022 Buick Encore will drop the self-titled base trim from its lineup, with the Preferred trim continuing as the only available trim level. The base trim is priced from $24,395 for the 2021 model year, while the Preferred trim starts at $25,795. In short, the price of the Buick Encore has not actually increased for the 2022 model year, but rather the base level trim is simply no longer available.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore GX vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Dimensional Comparison

The 2022 Buick Encore GX has a fresh new rival in the way of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. These two subcompact crossovers have the same practical, family-friendly aspirations, although their exterior and interior dimensions differ slightly. Let’s see where the Encore GX has a leg up on the Corolla Cross from a dimensional standpoint, and where it falls a bit short.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

1987 Buick GNX with 8.7 miles on it headed to auction

A virtually new 1987 Buick GNX will cross the block at a Barrett-Jackson auction June 19. After all these years, the turbocharged muscle car has just 8.7 miles on the odometer, according to the auctioneer. Short for Grand National Experimental, the GNX was a one-year-only closeout special for the Buick...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Buick LaCrosse

Depending on its equipment, the LaCrosse can either be a plush-riding land yacht or—thanks to an optional adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels, and available all-wheel drive—a confident all-weather touring sedan. The LaCrosse’s standard V-6 engine is adequately muscular and does a commendable job of conserving fuel. Other large sedans in this category may be slightly roomier and cheaper, but the big Buick offers comfortable accommodations for four adults, a high-tech infotainment and connectivity suite, and sophisticated styling that won’t look out of place at the valet stand.
Buying Carscar-revs-daily.com

2021 Buick Envision Review

The 2021 Buick Envision was redesigned for 2021, and with Buick’s attempts to appeal to younger buyers, the Envision has a much more captivating design than the outgoing model. Exterior. The Envision is the best-looking GM vehicle in this class. As far as exterior design goes Chevy’s Equinox utilitarian, GMC’s...
Carsautoinfluence.com

Buick: A Reliable Brand With Affordable Luxury

GM has been around since 1908 and has always been a leading pioneer in the American automotive scene. The GM brand encompasses Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac, covering trucks, cars, SUVs, and more. You obviously searched “used Buick dealer” because you’re interested in the brand. But like any car buyer, you may want to know more about the brand’s reliability. The good news is that Buick is a reliable brand, showing the most improvement out of 26 different vehicle brands in 2020.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave To Lose Base Preferred Trim Level

The Buick Enclave crossover will enter its 2022 model year – the fifth of the second generation – without the Preferred trim level which sits at the base of the 2021 Buick Enclave line-up. In the current range, the Preferred trim level is difficult to justify. It is not especially...
2020 Mystic Black Metallic Mitsubishi Mirage G4

2016 Iridium Metallic GMC Terrain

Carsgmauthority.com

GM Recalls Buick Encore GX And Chevy Trailblazer For Faulty Emergency Jack

General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the Buick Encore GX and Chevy Trailblazer subcompact crossover over an issue related to the factory emergency jack. The problem: affected vehicles left the factory with an emergency jack that, if not positioned exactly as directed in the vehicle owner’s manual, could fracture and fail to support the vehicle.
Carsgmauthority.com

First Photos Of The 2022 Buick Enclave ST

General Motors unveiled the refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave earlier this month, ushering in new features, new options, new styling, new safety technology, and more. Additionally, the refreshed Buick Enclave is available with a new Sport Touring (ST) Edition package, which includes a few tasty exterior upgrades to help it stand out from the rest of the lineup. Now, we’re getting our very first look at the 2022 Buick Enclave ST out on real-world public roads.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1957 Buick Century Caballero Station Wagon For Sale

The Buick Century nameplate was used over the course of seventy-five years, through numerous generations and variations. Though applied to the Series 60 cars from 1930 to 1935, the first real standalone generation of the Century came with a redesign in 1936. That generation lasted through the 1942 model year. The Century name was reborn with the 1954 model year. The second generation was a smaller, lighter car, but utilized the Buick’s most powerful engine, the 322 cubic-inch Nailhead overhead valve V8, backed by the Dynaflow automatic transmission.