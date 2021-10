Panthers -2.5 What big changes should the Carolina Panthers consider making as they look to end their losing streak at the New York Giants in Week 7?. After so many encouraging signs over the first three games, the Carolina Panthers have come crashing down to earth in a big way of late. Their third-straight loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 has the team’s aspirations of a potential postseason spot hanging by a thread and considering how tough the schedule is down the stretch, playoff football now appears highly unlikely.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO