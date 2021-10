Jabrill Peppers was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, and he came to the New York Giants as the prized jewel in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Last season, his second with the franchise, Peppers really came into his own. The safety was all over the place with 91 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. But Peppers' role has dipped significantly for the Giants in 2021. New York is off to a 1-5 start. It is four games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and Peppers has only played 61% of snaps this season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO