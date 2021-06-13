Cancel
Michigan State

Whatever you think about Michigan football Dr. Anderson survivors, don't ask 'why now?'

By Detroit Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of former University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson, accused sexual assaulter, hasn’t grabbed the nation’s attention the way the story of Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar did. And if it didn’t make the leap from ESPN to CNN or "ABC World News Tonight" after last week’s revelations that former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, allegedly knew about the abuse and didn’t stop it, it likely never will.

