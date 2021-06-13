Whatever you think about Michigan football Dr. Anderson survivors, don't ask 'why now?'
The story of former University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson, accused sexual assaulter, hasn't grabbed the nation's attention the way the story of Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar did. And if it didn't make the leap from ESPN to CNN or "ABC World News Tonight" after last week's revelations that former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, allegedly knew about the abuse and didn't stop it, it likely never will.