New York Giants: Xavier McKinney will be a breakout player this season

Giants safety Xavier McKinney tackles Q&A from Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: How would you describe the transformation from off the field to on it?. A: It’s kind of like how my hair is, I think that’s a big factor of why it’s half-and-half. I got two different personalities where I could be a really cool guy, I’m a really nice guy off the field, I’m very approachable, open-minded to different things. But then, I also got the blond side, the crazy side of me where when I get out there on the field, I have no friends, I’m not there to make friends, I’m there to be great. I know the objective, I know the goal, and the goal for me is to, at the end of the journey, to obtain that gold jacket. That’s what I’m chasing, and that’s how I see it each and every time I step out there onto the field, and I keep that mindset with me. I’m just a true competitor, that’s just who I am and that’s who I’ve been my entire life.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO