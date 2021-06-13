Woke companies must stop taking the knee
Will Jack Grealish come in as a play-maker? Will Harry Kane play as a lone striker or drop deeper? Will Gareth Southgate be wearing the lucky waistcoat that became an unexpected fashion hit last time around? As England kick off their European Championship campaign against Croatia this afternoon there are still plenty of questions to be answered. But the first one, before a ball is kicked, is this. Will the players take the knee? And if they do, will the fans boo?