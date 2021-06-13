Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Fix Your Car Like a Professional with GearWrench's Torque Wrench

By Scott Murdock
thedrive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorque wrenches are the best way to prevent righty tighty from becoming too loosey. Does working on your car ever feel like defusing a bomb in an action movie? Components are disassembled, repairs and modifications get made, and bolts are threaded back into the engine block with precision care. As our DIY hero tightens one down with their trusty ratchet, visions of said bolt rattling loose flashes through your mind, so they decide to err on the safe side and tighten it just a little more and ... pop! Blood drains from your face. Sweat beads on your forehead. Suddenly, all resistance is gone, and the bolt spins freely. Guess what? That weekend project just became a nightmare you can’t wake up from.

www.thedrive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Cars#Hands And Knees#Gearwrench#Diy#Unboxing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Diesel Truck Explodes Trying To Hit 3,000 HP On Dyno

Fast trucks are all the rage right now. We have the Ram 1500 TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and soon there'll be a fast Silverado too. As impressive as these trucks are, manufacturers know that the buying public always wants more. That's why there'll soon be an even faster R version of the Ford Raptor, but upgrading your performance isn't something exclusive to manufacturers. While chasing 3,000 horsepower on the dyno, a truck built by Power Driven Diesel met an untimely fate by exploding under load, sending pistons, wrist pins, and other fragmented engine components into the atmosphere quicker than Buzz Aldrin could have said, "Houston, we have a problem."
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Easy-To-Use Husky 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Is Big and Sturdy

The Husky torque wrench is intuitive and feels strong in hand. There's an old arcade game, commonly found in bars. where people can gather 'round after throwing a few back and test the true nature of their might. I don’t think there’s any real unified name to it, it’s just “that punching bag game.” You know the one, as it's routinely dominated by the biggest person in the pub. They take a swing at the floating pouch and the machine registers a score of 424, followed by a supposed weakling who casually taps the bag and hits a score of 602. Impossible!
CarsJalopnik

The Simple Magnetic Drain Plug Remover Helps You Change Your Oil Without Making A Huge Mess

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at torque limiting extensions to help ensure lug nuts and bolts are properly torqued, a tool kit for removing plastic rivets with ease and a fluid transfer pump that’s necessary for fluid changes in some vehicles. This week’s cool tool is a magnetic drain plug remover to help you change your oil without making a huge mess of it.
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Automotive Design: How To Style Your Cars Like In The Fast And The Furious

Are you a fan of Fast and Furious? Do you like those fancy cars shown in the movie? Well, then you have excellent taste in cars. Imagine having one of those cars in your garage, and to be able to drive it around will make everyone turn their heads, and even your hopeless crush will be able to notice you.
CarsJalopnik

Who's Your Car-Related Hero?

Us humans like to define ourselves in contrast to others. We look at people and decide what parts of them we want to emulate and what parts we’d be mortified to have as part of us. And for a lot of us, that also means we picked up our specific love of cars from a person or two along the way. So, who’s your automotive hero?
CarsPosted by
thedrive

World’s Most Powerful DeLorean Rocks a 630-HP Kia V6 and a Porsche 911 Six-Speed Manual

Doc and Marty would have no trouble hitting 88 mph in this one. One of the many weak points of the DeLorean DMC-12 was its engine. The Peugeot-Renault-Volvo 2.8-liter V6 produced just 130 horsepower and struggled to push around the DMC-12's stainless steel body with any gusto; a problem which owners over the years have addressed with engine swaps ranging from Chevrolet V8s to electric drive. But easily the most interesting DeLorean swap so far has to be the transplant of a tuned Kia Stinger GT's turbo V6 engine with an estimated 600+ horsepower. In fact, its owner claims it is the world's most powerful DMC-12.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra's Base Engine Beats Current V8, Performance Model 'Will Blow You Away'

That's what a Toyota executive had to say about the upcoming full-size truck, which is set to dump the V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6. After the better part of 15 years, Toyota's full-size Tundra pickup is finally getting a redesign. All evidence points to the 2022 Tundra being a big departure from the outgoing model, trading its 5.7-liter V8 for a turbocharged V6, and at some point integrating hybrid, electric, or even hydrogen power. Whatever the case, everyone with inside knowledge of the truck is so psyched that they can't keep quiet, as Toyota's Executive Vice President of Sales for North America, Bob Carter, showed by telling MotorTrend the 2022 Tundra's top powertrain has new tech "that will blow you away."
Carsautoworldnews.com

What are the Best Car Deals for Young Professionals

Ambitious is only one way to describe the young adults of today, but when you're trying to go places, how you get there becomes important. Looking the part goes past dressing in professional business attire for advanced career opportunities. What you drive isn't only about vanity and will be noticed positively or negatively.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Here's How Extreme Weight Savings Can Improve Your Car's Performance

Practical? Maybe. Effective? Definitely. If you've ever driven a Mazda Miata, you understand how carrying less weight can affect virtually every aspect of a car. From accelerating to braking and handling around corners, a lightweight vehicle simply does it better. I don't think I need to go into the details of why; just know that you have physics to thank for it.
JobsCNET

How to tell if your car needs a brake job

I don't know about you, but every time the shop tells me I need brakes it feels like I swear I just got them done not long ago. And since brake jobs are often preventive maintenance, your car may drive about the same as it did before the expensive work was done. Not very satisfying, and you may question whether you really need a brake job. In this video I'll show you how to satisfy yourself that you do -- or don't -- need the most common brake work: Pads and rotors.
Ogden, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

3 signs that it's time to check your car's transmission

Spring is finally here and summer is right around the corner. That means it's time to ensure your car is equipped and ready for warmer months. Budah stopped by AAMCO in Ogden and talked with owner Manny Mercado about three signs that let you know it's time to check your transmission.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi RS3's Torque Splitter Will Make You Look Like A Hero

Audi gave us a sneak peek of the 2022 RS3 sedan last week, but we can't talk about it until next month. What we can talk about is the new bit of tech it will use, called RS Torque Splitter. It'll be the first Audi to feature this specific system, though other VW Group vehicles use a similar but different arrangement.
CarsCarBuzz

How To Prevent And Remove Rust On Your Car

Rust on a car can be a huge problem, warping paint and maiming your prized possession. Apart from being ugly to look at, iron oxide can cause corrosion, weakening the structure of the vehicle. This means that exterior damage is the least of your worries, because it will cost you a lot more to repair the underlying chassis should the 'infection' spread that far. Removing rust from your car is, therefore, more than just an aesthetic decision, it is also about improving safety and ensuring that you get the most life out of your vehicle.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
RetailAutoGuide.com

Here’s How to Clean Your Headlights and Make Your Car Shine

Every new vehicle sold today has headlights made of a polycarbonate plastic that resists the impact of small debris, even in extreme conditions. Whether it’s 100 degrees or 20 below, a rock kicked up by the truck in front of you won’t break the bulb behind these plastic shields. The...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Liberty Walk Transforms Suzuki Jimny Into Mini G-Class

Liberty Walk isn't the type of tuner that exists to please everyone - if such a tuner even exists. No, Liberty Walk makes a living off of controversy, butchering beautiful classics and creating highly limited body kits that are just as hair-raising for future classics. But if you thought it was only the realm of sports cars and supercars in which Liberty Walk existed, then sadly we've got another way to disappoint you.
Carsyoungautomotive.net

Four Hints Your Car’s Exhaust Needs Help

Your car’s exhaust system does more than just funnel smoke out of the engine. It’s a big part of keeping your car’s engine running smoothly. Young Automotive has this advice for signs you can look for if you suspect there’s something going wrong in your car’s exhaust. The Exhaust Is...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 2.7L 4X4 First Test: Not All-New But Definitely Improved

The 2021 Ford F-150 ushers in the latest generation of F-150 pickups, but that doesn't mean it's entirely new. Reliability and durability are major pickup selling points, so things that aren't broken don't get fixed. For that reason, it's not uncommon for a redesigned truck to use carryover engines and transmissions from the previous model, and that's exactly the case with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT and its 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission.