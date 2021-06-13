Fix Your Car Like a Professional with GearWrench's Torque Wrench

Torque wrenches are the best way to prevent righty tighty from becoming too loosey. Does working on your car ever feel like defusing a bomb in an action movie? Components are disassembled, repairs and modifications get made, and bolts are threaded back into the engine block with precision care. As our DIY hero tightens one down with their trusty ratchet, visions of said bolt rattling loose flashes through your mind, so they decide to err on the safe side and tighten it just a little more and ... pop! Blood drains from your face. Sweat beads on your forehead. Suddenly, all resistance is gone, and the bolt spins freely. Guess what? That weekend project just became a nightmare you can’t wake up from.