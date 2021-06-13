'It's a beautiful court to remember them by': Courts dedicated to Somerset Berkley grads

BERKLEY— The Crosby-Couto Memorial Basketball Court on the town common was already a success before its grand opening ceremony on June 12. Crosby-Couto Basketball Foundation member Kim Robidoux said people started playing on the twin courts — built in memory of two Somerset Berkley Regional High School graduates who died in a car crash in March 2020 — as soon as the four hoops were installed on March 20. But the meaning behind this new construction only became obvious when the basketball coaches of the late Devyn Crosby, 18, and late Christian Couto, 19, retired their jersey numbers and handed them framed to their parents as the ceremony began.