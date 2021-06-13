Cancel
Toshiba to change board director candidates as two step down

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp will change its slate of board director candidates for an unpcoming shareholder meeting as two previously nominated directors are stepping down, it said on Sunday, as crisis at the conglomerate deepened.

Audit committee chair Junji Ota and audit committee member Takashi Yamauchi will retire as board directors, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The shake-up follows an investigation that found the company had colluded with the Japanese government to pressure investors.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Toshiba Corp#Japanese
Businessrock947.com

Japan’s Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toshiba Corp promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year. Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange,...
Businessbreakingviews.com

Toshiba’s scandal-hit board is on borrowed time

The $20 bln Japanese conglomerate sacrificed just two directors after an inquiry judged insiders colluded with government officials to block activists. Yet all the top brass are tainted by association. Transparently phasing in their replacements would help rebuild investor trust.
Businessmartechseries.com

Microsoft Board of Directors Announces Role Changes and Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that the board’s independent directors unanimously elected Satya Nadella to the role of board chair, and unanimously elected John W. Thompson as lead independent director, a role he held previously from 2012 to 2014. Marketing Technology News: Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI...
Economykdal610.com

Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday. Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit...
Businessappraisalbuzz.com

Foley Stepping Down As Black Knight Chairman of the Board

William P. Foley II, a director and chairman of the board of Black Knight Inc., says he is retiring from the company board this week. Anthony Jabbour has been appointed to serve as chairman in addition to his role as CEO. Thomas M. Hagerty will continue to serve as Black Knight’s independent lead director.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toshiba Amends Director Nominees As Shareholders Demand Action

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) has amended slate of nominees for directors, committee members and executive officers as major shareholders demanded accountability after an investigation showed unfair practices in last year's board selection process. The Japanese conglomerate said Sunday that Junji Ota and Takashi Yamauchi, nominated as Directors in...
BusinessTaipei Times

ISS recommends voting against Toshiba directors

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) is recommending a vote against five Toshiba Corp board members following an independent probe that showed the company sought government help in an attempt to influence a key shareholder vote that installed its slate of directors. The advisory firm is recommending a vote against Osamu...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Prof. Ying Kong as an independent director, effective June 9, 2021. Prof. Kong will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Also effective June 9, 2021, Mr. Zhigang Du resigned as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board for personal reasons. In addition, Mr. Zhiping Peng stepped down as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board. And Mr. Chaohui Chen stepped down as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Mr. Zhiping Peng will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board, and Mr. Chaohui Chen will continue to serve as a director of the Board.
BusinessBirmingham Star

ODeX announces two new appointments to Board of Directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ODeX, the fastest growing automated platform for the shipping industry, has recently announced new appointments with Binai Thoppil and Payal Guglani joining the company's Board of Directors. Increasingly being recognized as a one-stop solution for the entire shipping industry, to receive documents and make...
Economy104.1 WIKY

Exclusive: Harvard wasn’t pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says

BOSTON/TOKYO (Reuters) – A former Japanese government adviser said he did not put pressure on Harvard University’s endowment fund to influence its voting at Toshiba Corp’s contested shareholder meeting last year, and that the fund should “set the record straight”. Hiromichi Mizuno, until recently an adviser to the Ministry of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics purchase from SoftBank

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate. The deal, which was announced last December and valued the maker of the “Spot” robot at $1.1 billion, gives Hyundai an...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

HSBC said to be revamping US investment bank as senior executives exit

(June 22): Four of HSBC Holdings Plc’s most senior bankers in the U.S. with about six decades of combined service are leaving the investment bank as part of an overhaul of its New York operations. Robert Gelnaw, head of debt capital markets for North America, Lex Malas, head of advisory...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's BB Seguridade to inject $90.48 mln in Brasilprev

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil insurance holding BB Seguridade said it will inject up to 450 million reais ($90.48 million) in its Brasilprev unit as part of a capital increase of up to 600 million reais, according to a securities filing. BB Seguridade, through its subsidiary BB Seguros,...