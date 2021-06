Austria beat Ukraine 1-0 on Monday in Bucharest, Romania, to advance to the round of 16 of the European Cup, where they face Italy on Saturday in London. Ukraine, who beat North Macedonia and lost to the Netherlands in the first two rounds, as well as Austria, can still qualify if they finish in the top four. The only goal of the game was scored in the 21st minute of play by Christoph Baumgartner, who was later substituted for a head shot.