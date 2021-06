Petaluma police are looking into a collision which injured two pedestrians late Monday morning. The two were in a crosswalk on Sonoma Mountain Parkway near Ely Road when they were struck by a southbound motorist who did not yield. One of the pedestrians was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for moderate injuries and the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The pedestrians are female and the driver is male, however authorities have not released further information about the parties involved. The investigation is ongoing.