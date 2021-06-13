MARSHALL Beloved father and grandfather, cherished son, fiancé and brother, Jay William Jackson, age 54, passed away in Marshall, Texas on June 9, 2021. Jay was born on May 20, 1967 in Marshall, Texas to Dewey Zane Jackson and Jean Edna (Rushton) Jackson. Jay is preceded in death by his father, Dewey Zane Jackson. He is survived by his children, Zane Jackson, Kylie Jackson and Joshua Jackson; his grandchildren, Layla, Pasleigh, Tyler, Caden and Alec; his mother, Jean Edna Jackson; his fiancé, Angie Mayeaux and her son, Austin; his siblings, Gary Jackson (Lee), Donna Jackson, Debby Ritter (John) and Wendy Slayter (Louis), as well as numerous other family members and friends who loved him. Jay graduated from Marshall High School and later proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an excellent drummer and played in bands with his Dad from his teen years and on. He has been employed with Harris Pottery for the past few years and was planning to marry his beloved fiancé, Angie, on July 3rd, which was also his parent's wedding anniversary. Jay was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A time of visitation will be held for Jay on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Sean Duncan officiating. Interment to follow at Center Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Harold Henderson, John Ritter, Louis Slayter, Gary Jackson, Dylan Crago, Joshua Jackson and Austin Mayeaux. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.