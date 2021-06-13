Cancel
Hudsonville, MI

Police chase ends in car crash, driver still at large

By FOX 17 News
 9 days ago
A car chase in Hudsonville this morning ended in a traffic crash.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. when they stopped a car around 36th Avenue and Chicago Drive. During the stop, the driver sped off, and the officers pursued.

The pursuit lasted for about 3 minutes until the driver crashed into a drainage ditch at the intersection of 32nd and Barry Street. No other vehicles were involved. The driver fled the scene, but a passenger was pinned in the vehicle and rescued by Hudsonville City Fire and Rescue before being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver, and 32nd at Barry is temporarily closed to through traffic for officers to investigate.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

