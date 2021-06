When it comes to Netflix’s ever-expanding library of shows, choosing what to watch can be a challenge. Although you’re eager to see the newest series that just dropped on the platform, there’s also a lengthy list of recommendations that you’ve yet to get to. Not to mention all the hidden gems that aren’t even on your radar yet. But thankfully, we’ve come up with a list of underrated Netflix shows that totally deserve to be added to the top of your queue. From funny sitcoms to gripping dramas, see 20 binge-worthy titles you should check out.