Among all 32 teams in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders rank above the rest in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates. NFL minicamps have begun and concluded this week, but the main topic surrounding the event has been in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically vaccine hesitancy. The football world has listened to emphatic stances against the vaccine and non-committal statements about whether they were going to get inoculated. That left many wondering who was doing the best in terms of vaccination rates.