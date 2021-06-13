Cancel
Richard Rico | He keeps a chef sharp

By Richard Rico
Vacaville Reporter
THEY say one of the big things that separates master chefs from good cooks is the respect they have for their knives, and how they treat them. One of the few artisans hereabouts who will likely treat them even better is James Ramirez, the man behind Labrado Forge. It’s what he calls his mobile knife and tool sharpening rig. It’s also his father’s middle name. By happenstance, or fate, Labrado translates to “tilling the fields,” or “carve with hands.” There you have James’ profile. If his name sounds familiar, it should. For more than sheer numbers, the Ramirez family is one of the most prominent in Solano County, and one of the largest. Thanks to his late dad and mom, Rudy and Helen, James is one of 15 offspring.

