Environmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change

Broadcaster and film maker David Attenborough attends the premiere of Blue Planet II at the British Film Institute in London, Britain, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

British environmentalist David Attenborough told Group of Seven leaders on Sunday that tackling climate change was now as much a political challenge as it was a scientific one.

"We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade," he said in a recorded video address.

"Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one. We have the skills to address it in time, all we need is the global will to do so."

