State patrol IDs 4 killed in crash on Nebraska highway

SCRIBNER, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified four people killed in a head-on crash as a family from Fremont. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 275 just east of Scribner when a sedan and semitrailer collided. Investigators say the driver of the car, 37-year-old Heidi Lykens-Huisman, her husband, 29-year-old Joshua Huisman, and 10-year-old Jaymasin Lykens were all pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s 9-month-old baby, Nova Huisman, died a short time later at a Fremont hospital. The patrol says the 37-year-old semi driver was not injured.