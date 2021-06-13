Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Celtic Bob Cousy getting statue in Worcester

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqHLs_0aSt6dFq00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross great Bob Cousy is getting his own statue in Worcester.

The statue outside the DCU Center is scheduled to be unveiled Friday.

The now 92-year-old Cousy, who has called Worcester home for more than 70 years, is expected to attend.

After a successful four years at Holy Cross, the 6-foot-1 point guard played for the Celtics from 1950 until 1963, winning six NBA championships and being named an All-Star 13 times. He was also inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

In retirement, he published an autobiography, coached the Boston College men’s basketball team for several years, coached in the NBA, and served as a color analyst for the Celtics.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

Among those scheduled to attend the statute unveiling are his daughters, Gov. Charlie Baker, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and City Manager Edward Augustus, current Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and former teammate Tom “Satch” Sanders.

Cousy’s former broadcast partner, Michael Gorman, will serve as emcee.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Bob Cousy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross#Worcester#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Boston College
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBangor Daily News

Former WNBA star Kara Lawson a perfect fit as next Celtics coach

The Celtics have a vacancy at head coach. Brad Stevens has moved up stairs, Danny Ainge has cleared his schedule for golf and the Celtics bench is unattended. In the minutes after word of the shakeup on Causeway Street broke, names like Jason Kidd started to float around. To quote...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Could the Celtics help the Rockets get rid of John Wall?

In case you didn’t already know, John Wall is not in the Houston Rockets‘ long-term plans. And rightfully so, as the Rockets’ window doesn’t meet Wall’s timeline in his career. But how can the Rockets get rid of Wall, considering his remaining $91+ million? The New York Knicks have been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: What could Cs get back in return for Kemba Walker?

Yesterday afternoon, multiple sources reported that Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics had reached an agreement to part ways over the off-season. This brings up multiple questions such as what happened? Where will he be traded to and what for?. Let’s address those questions (and more!) as I break down...
NBANewsTimes

Former UConn star Kemba Walker traded by Celtics to Thunder

Former UConn star Kemba Walker is headed to his third NBA team. The Boston Celtics are sending Walker, a first-round pick in this summer's NBA draft and a second-rounder in 2025 to Oklahoma City. The deal returns Al Horford to Boston, where he played three seasons, along with fellow center...
NBAUSA Today

Boston Celtics bring back this former Gator in a trade

Former Florida basketball big man Al Horford, who spent this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder is heading back to Boston. The Celtics have acquired the 35-year-old in a trade, sending point guard Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2025 to OKC. In return, the Celtics bring back Horford, who played three seasons with the team from 2016-19, and they also acquire Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.
NBAsportswar.com

Celtics🤞🤞🤞🤞

I agree with the amount of openings. I do also think that maybe -- jdubforwahoowa 06/17/2021 4:23PM. That's just the click-bait rumor mill (& big market wishful thinking) -- neworleanshoo 06/17/2021 4:53PM. He has got a Super Super Max deal on the table with Dallas with his -- jdubforwahoowa 06/17/2021...
Sportsboxden.com

I'm a celtic former and that logo means a lot to me"

I'm a celtic former and that logo means a lot to me" All those anticipated changes coming for Boston’s front office, let’s see which one of Lucky’s riders will be considered suitable fits. That specific Boston team had a lot of unity amongst the players so it’s different. That’s why...
Baseballkeizertimes.com

Celtics get seven all-league selections

Lacey Vasas went 12-1 in the circle this season and was a first-team all-league selection (File). Nine McNary softball players were named as local all-league selections for the 2021 season. The Celtics finished the season 16-2. Taylor Ebbs (SR): First-team outfielder. Batted .500 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs and...
NBAYardbarker

Former Mavs Coach Carlisle Job Search: Why Not Celtics?

The Boston Celtics are in search of a new head coach, and a future Hall-of-Fame bench boss with Boston ties is available. But the Celtics reportedly do not have Rick Carlisle on their list of finalists for the vacancy created after Brad Stevens was elevated from head coach to president of basketball operations.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari is getting a statue at UMass

John Calipari’s first head coaching job during his Hall of Fame career was at UMass, and the school is set to honor him for his success there. UMass announced Monday that it plans to erect a statue of Calipari outside the Mullins Center on Sept. 11. Statues of star players Julius Erving and Marcus Camby, as well as former coach Jack Leaman will also be unveiled.
NBA1037thegame.com

LSHOF PROFILE: New Orleans’ Kittles was a shooting star at ‘Nova, NBA

​For new Villanova head basketball coach Steve Lappas, it was the first day of practice in October 1992. He looked at his assistants and proclaimed, “gentlemen, we have a problem.”. The assistants asked for clarification and Lappas accommodated by answering, “our best player is that freshman over there.”. ​That “freshman...
NBAYardbarker

Ime Udoka, Chauncey Billups, Darvin Ham to get second interviews with Celtics

The Boston Celtics have interviewed several candidates for their vacant head coaching job, and we now know of at least three who have advanced to the next step of the search. The Celtics are planning to give second interviews to Nets assistant Ime Udoka, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Basketballchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Duke-Kansas, 1986 Final Four

People have talked a lot about Mike Krzyzewski’s first trip to the national championship game in 1986, but to get there, the Blue Devils had to defeat Kansas and that wasn’t easy either. Kansas had Ron Kellogg, Greg Dreiling and a young rising star in Danny Manning. They also had...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBAPosted by
Boston

Celtics players react to Kemba Walker getting traded

Walker was traded to the Thunder on Friday. The Celtics said goodbye to Kemba Walker on Friday. Walker was the centerpiece of a trade in which he, the Celtics’ 2021 first-round pick, and a future second-round pick were moved to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a future second-round pick.
NBA247Sports

Aaron Wiggins receives NBA Draft Combine invitation

Maryland's Aaron Wiggins has been invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. Wiggins' invite comes after an impressive performance at the NBA's G-League Elite Combine, where he led his team with 15 points on Sunday and showed off his offensive versatility on Monday, finishing as one of the event's top performers.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Washington Mystics sign former Iowa star Megan Gustafson

After being waived by the Dallas Wings on May 12, former Hawkeye superstar Megan Gustafson is back in the WNBA. On Monday morning, the Washington Mystics announced that they have signed Gustafson. She was named AP National Player of the Year, espnW National Player of the Year, Senior CLASS Award,...