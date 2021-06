If you were watching Denmark take on Finland earlier today in this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, you may have seen one of the most nightmarish scenes from a live sporting event in recent memory. Without warning, Danish international Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch 42 minutes into the game. The crowd at the stadium, located in Copenhagen, fell silent. Eriksen’s teammates surrounded him as medics administered treatment, and the looks on the faces of players from both teams spoke volumes as to how serious the situation was.