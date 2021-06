The Ripple price has been down by more than 13.07% in the last 24 hours; the value has gone below $0.70. XRP/USD is currently facing a bearish move and its current dilapidated condition can be attributed to the overall gloomy market. More so, both the 9-day and 21-day moving averages are above the current price, suggesting a delay in reaching a trend reversal. Meanwhile, a breakout in the channel will likely give the market enough strength to dig deeper, but the rise could lead the Ripple market into a bullish scenario.