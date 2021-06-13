Booing those who take the knee is racist – it really is as simple as that

Jordan Henderson says that supporters booing the team taking the knee shows “there really is still a problem”, and that is one reason the squad will keep on doing it throughout Euro 2020. The players have discussed the issue at length over the last few days, including how to deal with it in the media. While all put up for the squad’s media day on Wednesday were willing to acknowledge the issue, the stance was very much that this will be the last they say about it because they are going to continue regardless of the reaction. The players feel...