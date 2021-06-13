Booing those who take the knee is racist – it really is as simple as that
Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos. Modern racism has many battle cries. The brutal and unprintable language of the explicit white supremacist; the racist police officer screaming “stop resisting” as they brutalise the compliant and petrified ethnic minority in their custody; the corporate boss working to uphold the unwritten colour bar by claiming their company only hires “on merit” and doesn’t do “box-ticking”; the coded shrieks of “woke”, “political correctness” and “virtue signalling” from the media and political class; and, yes, the boos in the football stands as players kneel in a symbolic gesture of anti-racism.www.independent.co.uk