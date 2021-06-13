Korachs Among Us – Pull Up a Chair [audio]

Do the Jewish people have a responsibility or obligation to share Torah with spiritual seekers from the nations? According to the prophet Isaiah through whom God spoke, the Jewish people are called to be a ‘light to the nations.” The end of that verse states, “that My salvation shall reach to the ends of the earth.” We are joined by Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler who just launched the latest book edited by her, with contributions from many different Rabbis and teachers sharing their perspective on these very questions.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO