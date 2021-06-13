CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Korachs Among Us – Pull Up a Chair [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleHow far will vanity take the common man...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

From Avraham to Rachel – Living a Life of Principle – News From The Torah [audio]

As we read about Avraham’s ultimate sacrifice and mark the day of Rachel’s passing today, please join me to explore what living a life of principle and values can look like today. If you’d like to join me on Tuesday at Kever Rachel – Rachel’s resting place (live or via Zoom), please go to www.https://bit.do/kever-rachel.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Duplicity or Friendship? – Pull Up a Chair [audio]

Once again, missionary efforts aimed at Israeli Jews steps up their creative efforts. Deliberately secretive and cloaked, filmmakers – working under direct agency of Christian Broadcast Network – lure wanna-be actors to appear in myriad biblical films with a undeniable messianic messages. Insidious and deliberately non-transparent forces are at work. Again.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Lighting Up The Nations – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

Do the Jewish people have a responsibility or obligation to share Torah with spiritual seekers from the nations? According to the prophet Isaiah through whom God spoke, the Jewish people are called to be a ‘light to the nations.” The end of that verse states, “that My salvation shall reach to the ends of the earth.” We are joined by Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler who just launched the latest book edited by her, with contributions from many different Rabbis and teachers sharing their perspective on these very questions.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pull Up#Vanity
The Jewish Press

Jews, Israelis and Arabs – Oh My! – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

Tamar speaks with Shalom Pollack, an immigrant, a former IDF reservist and for the last 40 years, an Israeli tour guide. He speaks about his new book, ‘Jews, Israelis and Arabs: An Observer’s View Of Israel’s Shifting Society’. In his book, Pollack writes: “There are those in positions of power...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Diplomatic Blah Blah Blah – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

The shrouded meeting between Israeli PM Bennett & Russian Pres. Putin leaves more questions than it answers. All the press is saying is that the meeting was ‘warm’ and that their meeting could ‘help foster ties between the two nations’. What can we really take from this meeting of the two leaders?
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy