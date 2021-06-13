Cancel
New York Jets Flight Connections 6/13/21

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! In just a few days the New York Jets will finish up their 2021 minicamp. On Thursday afternoon the Jets players will depart from the Jets facilities and go their separate ways. They will not return until the start of training camp, six weeks hence. Historically this dead period has produced off the field headaches for teams around the NFL. So far this Jets team has avoided offseason incidents for the most part. Let’s hope the players can successfully navigate the remainder of the offseason before training camp begins without getting involved in off-field shenanigans. For the six weeks following minicamp, no news is good news, and boring is beautiful.

