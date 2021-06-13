Join the BTSC Fantasy Football League!!!

Two years ago Darren Waller was battling drug addiction, now he’s battling for the title as the top tight end in football. Waller has an incredible comeback story that highlights the ideas of persistence, mental toughness, and focus which, along with his God-given physical tools, makes him the definition of a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Waller just came off a career year where he posted personal records for targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns and that train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Waller was the go-to guy for Derek Carr because of the smooth way he operates in his routes and the fact that he’s too big to be covered by safeties and too fast to be covered by linebackers. Waller gives defensive coordinators around the league headaches and should remain one of the top tight ends in the game for the 2021 season.