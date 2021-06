BOSTON — Tanner Houck’s next step in his throwing program is to face hitters. Houck (sore flexor muscle) has not pitched in a game since May 4 for Triple-A Worcester. “He had an up-and-down (bullpen session) the other day,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday. “The next step is to face hitters. But he already had an up-and-down, which is good. He’s been bouncing back great. Now it’s facing hitters and then the next step we’ll see if it’s him getting into games. But we feel really good.”